Former NIKE site upgrades underway in West Deer

A trail, parking lot and driveways are taking shape at a West Deer park that once was a Nike missile site.

Despite interference from recent rains, work on a walking trail around the park is expected to be completed on time by the end of July.

The trail will circle around the park, be paved with asphalt and be wheelchair-accessible, township Supervisor Gerry Vaerewyck said.

Meanwhile, Martino Inc. of Rochester is to begin work this week to pave a parking lot and driveways and put in storm sewers and drainage at the site off Route 910 where defense missile silos once stood.

The work on the Nike site is part of a master plan for that site and for the township's Bairdford Park, to improve aesthetics and function.

“They (planning committee) want something that fits in with West Deer's character, usable but green,” Township Manager Daniel Mator said.

The Nike site, once part of the government's Cold War-era Nike missile program, now is home to West Deer's senior center, Deer Lakes youth football, a soccer field and a lacrosse field.

The parking lot, when finished, will have 170 spaces. Vaerewyck said paving for the parking lots and driveway will be done by the end of 2017, and Martino Inc. also will pave a dirt parking lot for the senior center.

“They've been parking in an unpaved, often muddy lot,” Vaerewyck said. “It's actually kind of hazardous,”

Township engineer Scott Shoup said the total cost of the paving was about $450,000, and a Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant is paying about $200,000 of the cost. The township is paying the rest.

Shoup said the total cost for the trail was about $49,000, but about half of that was funded through a federal community development block grant with the township paying the rest. Satira Construction Inc. of Verona was contracted to do the work.

A dozen air defense sites armed with Nike missiles and radar once stood to protect Pittsburgh and its industries from a Soviet attack.

Each site had three underground missile silos, but they were shut down by 1974 after intercontinental ballistic missiles made them obsolete. The West Deer land was turned over to the township in 1976.

In March, West Deer supervisors awarded a nearly $24,000 contract to DeFrank Development of Smock to fill in 15 underground chambers that housed the missile shafts, escape hatches and ventilation areas with reinforced concrete. The work was completed in the spring, Mator said.

Quite a bit of work still must be done on the Nike Site Park.

Mator said he is working to determine who will construct pavilions at the park. He said the township plans to piggyback off of an existing state contract to get a lower price, and pavilions will be done by the end of the year.

Once completed, the park is expected to have a “space time” play area, patio seating and bleachers for the sports fields.

The total estimated cost of all the improvements to the Nike site is $1.4 million, according to the Bairdford Park/Nike Site Master Plan.

Leif Greiss is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4681 or lgreiss@tribweb.com. Follow him on Twitter @Leif_Greiss