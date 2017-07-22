West Deer OKs plan for event center barn

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A new event center barn is expected to open within the next year in West Deer.

Supervisors in a 5-1 vote approved development of Starling Hall on Deer Creek Road as a venue for activities such as weddings, class reunions and birthdays.

Gerry Vaerewyck, Rick Florentine, Joyce Romig, Richard DiSanti and Shirley Hollinbaugh voted in favor of the final proposal at a Wednesday meeting, while Leonard Guerre voted in opposition and Jeff Fleming was absent.

Brandon Forbes, an owner of the property, said he's “very happy and excited to get started” following a long road for approval that included an appeal to Allegheny County Common Pleas Court.

In July 2015, supervisors turned down a request from Ariel and Brandon Forbes to use a barn as a gathering place for special events. Supervisors based their denial on the barn not being a “place of assembly” under township zoning ordinances.

The couple appealed, and Common Pleas Judge Joseph James overruled the township and told both parties to iron out their differences as part of a consent decree.

The township planning commission ordered that a 48-inch-high mound be built around the northern side of the property, and that at least 21 evergreens of three different species be planted.

Township Engineer Scott Shupe said that there must be a stormwater maintenance agreement, that a driveway opening has to be OK'd by the state and that the Allegheny County Conservation District must approve excavation plans.

Some residents previously criticized the project, raising concerns about noise, parking, traffic and lack of sewage and water services. Neighbors also raised questions at Wednesday's meeting; Christine Galbraith said she is seeing her dream residential area go from rural to commercial.

Starling Hall is to have an outside patio where couples could recite wedding vows or musicians could perform.

John Schleicher of Gibson-Thomas Engineering said entrances and exits will need to be clearly marked, along with a sign that designates a nearby private road.

The parking lot will be gravel. “It's a trade-off,” Schleicher said. “Paving it might cause runoff; gravel would be considered an improvement.”

Lighting must be directed at the ground, and large trash containers will be out of public view.

Forbes said he hopes to open the venue next year.

George Guido is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.