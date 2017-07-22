Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Emissions from Pennsylvania, other states cited in Maryland filing
Matthew Medsger | Saturday, July 22, 2017, 9:39 p.m.

The state of Maryland has taken issue with the emissions produced by 36 coal-fired power plants located in other states, including some in Pennsylvania, and will file suit against the Environmental Protection Agency following that agency's inaction on the matter.

In a notice to the EPA filed Thursday, Maryland contends that plants in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia and Pennsylvania are producing excess amounts of nitrogen oxides, which are known to cause smog and ground level ozone, in violation of the Clean Air Act.

According to the state's notice of intent to sue , it is unable to meet its ozone reduction goals because of pollution caused by upwind power plants.

Maryland petitioned the EPA to act on the matter in November of last year. The EPA answered the petition with a request for a six-month extension, which has since expired.

The Pennsylvania power plants named in the petition include: Cheswick Generating Station in Springdale; Cambria Cogen Co. in Ebensburg; Homer City Generating Station in Homer City; Keystone Generating Station in Shelocta; and the Montour Power Plant in Washingtonville.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.

