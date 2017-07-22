Children used in attempted thefts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's a strange world we live in when children are used as the implements of crimes.

Just a day after a Springdale woman was arrested when she allegedly used her 8-year-old niece as cover while she stole cellphones and cash at the local library, a man was caught on camera in Bucks County on Wednesday stealing sunglasses that he hid in two baby carriers, police in Newtown Township said.

The unidentified man walked into a Design for Vision store with two infants strapped in car seats before he was seen on camera trying on sunglasses before slipping them behind the infants.

The man stole about $1,000 during the half-hour he was in the store, police said.

One can surmise that the babies, both clearly infants, were not aware of their role in the heist.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.