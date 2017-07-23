"Pittsburgh Dad' features wife, kids in new short film

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Did you grow up in Pittsburgh in the late eighties?

If so, or even if you didn't, you need to spend the next 15 minutes watching Pittsburgh Dad's latest video , a short film called Street Light Stories.

Set in the summer of 1987 and featuring Huggies, lightning bugs and stern instructions to be home before the street lights come on, the short film perfectly captures life in the Steel City for children of that day.

The film is the newest in a series of internet shorts starring Greensburg native Curt Wooten, who plays the archetypal Pittsburgh father figure — complete with wire-framed glasses, thick ‘yinzer' accent, a blue-collar sense of humor and love for his hometown.

Street Light Stories is different from previous Pittsburgh Dad shorts in both length and cast — it features Pittsburgh Dad's oft-referenced but never seen wife and kids.

To see more of Pittsburgh Dad, visit pghdad.com/.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer.