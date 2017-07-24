Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Man drove 105 mph on Route 422 with children unrestrained, police say
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, July 24, 2017, 7:15 a.m.
This screenshot taken from Google maps shows a 55 mph speed limit sign on Route 422 westbound just east of the Benbrook Road Bridge.

State police say a Butler County man was driving over 100 mph on Route 422 last week, with two young children unrestrained in the vehicle.

According to a release issued early Monday morning, state police clocked Joshua Crider, 35, of Buffalo Township driving at 105 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 422 westbound at Benbrook Road Bridge in Butler Township about 3:15 p.m. July 19.

The type of vehicle Crider was driving was not identified.

Once Crider's vehicle was stopped, police said they found a woman in the vehicle along with two children, ages 6 and 8.

“Neither child was properly secured in the vehicle,” the release stated.

State police said Crider would be facing charges of endangering the welfare of children, reckless driving, careless driving and speeding.

A search of online court records Monday morning did not yield any charges filed against Crider.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

