Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Priest charged with sexual abuse in Westmoreland, attorney general to announce
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, July 24, 2017, 8:18 a.m.

Updated 4 minutes ago

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro will announce sexual abuse charges Monday against a priest in Westmoreland County.

The announcement will be made at 4 p.m. at Leechburg Road and Park Drive in Lower Burrell near St. Margaret Mary Church.

The attorney general's office has yet to release the priest's name, and St. Margaret Mary was not identified in a media advisory issued Monday morning.

Spokesman Joe Grace would not answer questions, including about the identity of the priest or the location of the announcement and if St. Margaret Mary is involved.

“We'll have a lot more to say at the time of the press conference,” he said. “We'll lay everything out this afternoon.”

Jerry Zufelt, a spokesman for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg, said he was not able to make any comments Monday morning.

The Diocese did not know about the press conference until it was announced, Zufelt said. The Diocese will issue a statement later, he said.

The charges stem from a broader investigation into sexual abuse by priests, the advisory states.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.