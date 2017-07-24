Priest charged with sexual abuse in Westmoreland, attorney general to announce

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Where: Intersection of Leechburg Road and Park Drive, Lower Burrell

What: Announcement of sexual abuse charges against Western Pennsylvania priest

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro will announce sexual abuse charges Monday against a priest in Westmoreland County.

The announcement will be made at 4 p.m. at Leechburg Road and Park Drive in Lower Burrell near St. Margaret Mary Church.

The attorney general's office has yet to release the priest's name, and St. Margaret Mary was not identified in a media advisory issued Monday morning.

Spokesman Joe Grace would not answer questions, including about the identity of the priest or the location of the announcement and if St. Margaret Mary is involved.

“We'll have a lot more to say at the time of the press conference,” he said. “We'll lay everything out this afternoon.”

Jerry Zufelt, a spokesman for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg, said he was not able to make any comments Monday morning.

The Diocese did not know about the press conference until it was announced, Zufelt said. The Diocese will issue a statement later, he said.

The charges stem from a broader investigation into sexual abuse by priests, the advisory states.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.