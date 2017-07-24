Butler-Freeport trail section closed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Drainage work and repaving of a 3-mile section of the Butler-Freeport Community Trail between Freeport and Buffalo Township has completely closed the trail to all foot and bike traffic until Friday, weather permitting, according to John Haven, Buffalo Township supervisor.

When that section of the trail is complete, crews will work on drainage and resurfacing of several miles between Monroe Road and Sarver Road in Buffalo Township. That project should be completed by Aug. 17.

Currently, trail users can enter the trail at Monroe Road in Buffalo Township and can head north for 16 miles to reach the city of Butler.

But when work starts on the Monroe Road section in a few weeks, trail users can use the 4.5-mile section from Freeport to Monroe Road or start at Sarver Road in Buffalo Township, where there are 12 miles of open trails north to Butler.

The three-phase project kicked off with resurfacing of a 4-mile section in Summit, Jefferson and Winfield townships earlier this summer.

The work is part of a $620,000 trail restoration project paid for by a grant from PennDOT's Transportation Alternative Program.