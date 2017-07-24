Rain but no traffic jams at Hartwood Acres concert Sunday with The Mavericks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

At least The Mavericks squeezed out five rollicking songs before a rain storm moved in and the Allegheny County Department of Parks cancelled the remainder of the concert Sunday night at Hartwood Acres.

The county has a lightning monitor at the North Park golf course that registered lightning and thunderstorms ahead of its arrival at Hartwood.

The good news was there were no traffic jams this time.

Last Sunday, traffic backed up for miles in Hampton and Indiana Township for the free Boz Scaggs concert at Hartwood with a record-breaking attendance of 25,000-plus visitors.

Allegheny County and Hampton police now have new approach to parking.

Police are directing cars arriving from the northbound and southbound lanes of Middle Road to separate parking areas on the lawn, keeping the traffic moving almost nonstop. They have also designated a separate area for picking up and dropping off concert goers near Central Elementary School on Middle Road.

Given the smaller crowd with The Mavericks, estimated to be about 7,500, according to Kevin Evanto, a county spokesman, “it was a good dry run and we were happy with the way the traffic and parking worked,” he said.

With near-perfect summer weather forecast for this Sunday, Allegheny County is expecting a large crowd for the funk band Con Funk Shun at Hartwood Acres at 7:30 p.m..

They advise concert goers to arrive at least two hours early. Food trucks and craft beer will be available.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.