Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Rain but no traffic jams at Hartwood Acres concert Sunday with The Mavericks
Mary Ann Thomas | Monday, July 24, 2017, 3:27 p.m.
Courtesy of Allegheny County Parks
Boz Scaggs and his band take the stage at Hartwood Acres on July 16 for record-breaking attendance during the park's summer concert series.

Updated 45 minutes ago

At least The Mavericks squeezed out five rollicking songs before a rain storm moved in and the Allegheny County Department of Parks cancelled the remainder of the concert Sunday night at Hartwood Acres.

The county has a lightning monitor at the North Park golf course that registered lightning and thunderstorms ahead of its arrival at Hartwood.

The good news was there were no traffic jams this time.

Last Sunday, traffic backed up for miles in Hampton and Indiana Township for the free Boz Scaggs concert at Hartwood with a record-breaking attendance of 25,000-plus visitors.

Allegheny County and Hampton police now have new approach to parking.

Police are directing cars arriving from the northbound and southbound lanes of Middle Road to separate parking areas on the lawn, keeping the traffic moving almost nonstop. They have also designated a separate area for picking up and dropping off concert goers near Central Elementary School on Middle Road.

Given the smaller crowd with The Mavericks, estimated to be about 7,500, according to Kevin Evanto, a county spokesman, “it was a good dry run and we were happy with the way the traffic and parking worked,” he said.

With near-perfect summer weather forecast for this Sunday, Allegheny County is expecting a large crowd for the funk band Con Funk Shun at Hartwood Acres at 7:30 p.m..

They advise concert goers to arrive at least two hours early. Food trucks and craft beer will be available.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.