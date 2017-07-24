Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Harmar bald eagles rocking it again
Mary Ann Thomas | Monday, July 24, 2017, 4:09 p.m.
Annette Devinney
The two young bald eagles, hatched earlier this year in a nest on a bluff above Route 28, spend time on the rock cut along the highway in Harmar.
Annette Devinney
One of the young Harmar bald eagles, hatched this year, climbs the rock cut along Route 28 in Harmar this weekend.
Annette Devinney
One of the young Harmar eagles hatched this year perches near the Hulton Bridge in Harmar over the weekend.

The two juvenile bald eagles in Harmar continue their affinity for rocky areas as the young siblings were seen together this weekend frequenting the rock cut along Route 28 and another rocky area near the Allegheny River.

“The young Harmar eagles are so much fun to watch, they love walking around,” said Annette Devinney, a wildlife photographer from Penn Hills.

“I saw one of them climbing up the rocks on Route 28 like Spider man,” said Devinney who visited Harmar this weekend to photograph the birds.

Two weeks ago, Devinney documented the young siblings hanging out on the Route 28 rock cut after they had recently left their parent's nest on a bluff over route 28.

This was the fourth year of nesting for the Harmar bald eagles, which successfully raised the two eaglets this year.

A biologist with the Pennsylvania Game Commission surmised that the young eagles' affinity for the rocky, flat areas is that these are easy places for the birds to land and take-off.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

