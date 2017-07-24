Harmar bald eagles rocking it again

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The two juvenile bald eagles in Harmar continue their affinity for rocky areas as the young siblings were seen together this weekend frequenting the rock cut along Route 28 and another rocky area near the Allegheny River.

“The young Harmar eagles are so much fun to watch, they love walking around,” said Annette Devinney, a wildlife photographer from Penn Hills.

“I saw one of them climbing up the rocks on Route 28 like Spider man,” said Devinney who visited Harmar this weekend to photograph the birds.

Two weeks ago, Devinney documented the young siblings hanging out on the Route 28 rock cut after they had recently left their parent's nest on a bluff over route 28.

This was the fourth year of nesting for the Harmar bald eagles, which successfully raised the two eaglets this year.

A biologist with the Pennsylvania Game Commission surmised that the young eagles' affinity for the rocky, flat areas is that these are easy places for the birds to land and take-off.

