Freeport considers proposal for exchange of properties

George Guido | Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 11:20 p.m.

Updated 48 minutes ago

Freeport Council will look at businessman L.J. Gaston's proposal for a property swap with the borough.

Gaston said Monday he owns a lot zoned for residential use near Sixth Street and Riverside Drive. The borough, meanwhile, has a lot at Second and High streets earmarked for commercial development.

Gaston told council he would look at commercial uses for the property he's seeking.

“We have a lot of ideas,” Gaston said. “I've talked to other business owners. I really want to re-energize this town.”

Gaston's current property is used for overflow parking for events such as concerts on Riverside Drive. The borough rents its lot for trailer and large vehicle parking.

Freeport officials plan to identify pros and cons of the property swap in time for council's Aug. 7 meeting.

“There is a lot to be looked at,” Councilman Sean McCalmont said. “There are so many variables we have to look at to make a reasonable decision.”

George Guido is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

