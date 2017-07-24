Police dispatched in Tarentum

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Officers from various Alle-Kiski Valley police departments converged Monday night on the 500 block of East 8th Avenue in Tarentum, according to an Allegheny County dispatcher.

Police were called to the scene at 8:44 p.m., the dispatcher said. There were no reports of injuries.

The Allegheny County SWAT team was also called to the scene, county spokeswoman Amie Downs said. She said she could not disclose anymore information as Tarentum police are leading the investigation.

Tarentum police were not immediately available for comment and the nature of the incident remained unclear.

Police from Fawn, Harrison, East Deer and Tarentum responded, the dispatcher said.

Downs said a 911 caller reported that a male was breaking into a house. She said all other information is to come from Tarentum police.

A dispatcher said the scene was clear about 11 p.m