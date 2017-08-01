Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Companies hired to work on the expansion and renovation of Acmetonia Primary School:

The Allegheny Valley School Board on Tuesday awarded eight contracts totaling $10.35 million for the expansion and renovation of Acme­tonia Primary School in Harmar.

The lowest bidders were chosen for all categories of work. Bids were opened July 18.

Classrooms are being added to Acmetonia to take in students from Colfax Upper Elementary School in Springdale. It is expected to be ready for the 2018-19 school year.

Board member Elizabeth Moretti, who has opposed the project, voted against all of the contracts. Stephen Puskar voted against the HVAC contract. Glenna Renaldi was absent.

The district separated several portions of the project into options in case estimates came in too high, but nothing was cut, said Terry Thompson, with the district's architectural firm, Foreman Architects Engineers.

With all estimates included, the project's cost is almost $13 million, about $400,000 more than earlier estimates, Thompson said.

“This is a good value,” Thompson said. “You are getting everything you asked for.”

The cost of new construction came in at about $5.8 million, under a maximum of just over $6 million, Thompson said. The district had set a maximum new construction cost as required by the state; exceeding that limit would have required a second public hearing.

The general construction contract of nearly $6.1 million was awarded to Mike Coates Construction of Niles, Ohio.

Six of 10 alternates were included with the contract.

Included alternates are replacement of the main entry; enlarging a hard play area; providing gym bleachers; providing library shelving; renovating a parent-teacher area; and providing classroom sinks.

Including these options added about $104,000 to Coates' base bid.

Renovating the PTA area also increased the costs of the general casework, HVAC and electrical contracts by $12,300.

Providing classroom sinks increased the costs of the general casework and plumbing contracts by about $61,000.

In addition to the renovation of the PTA area, the electrical contract will include replacing the telephone system for $39,000 and providing LED light fixtures for about $4,000.

Alternates that were not included were deleting the front drive loop, deleting a partial rear parking lot, providing luxury vinyl tile flooring and changing skylight configuration.

Most of the rejected options would have lowered the general construction contract cost by about $129,000. Only the flooring was an increase, of about $149,000.

Board members questioned why some things were included in the project, such as classroom sinks, the phone system and library shelving.

Interim business manager Peter Camarda told the board it's more cost-effective to get those things now rather than later, and that bids offered a good price.

“We're splitting hairs at the end,” he said.

To pay for the project, the district late last year borrowed about $8.8 million to be paid off over 18 years. The rest will come from its reserves.

A construction timetable is not set, but no significant work is expected before the start of the school year Aug. 28. Work is expected to be finished by Aug. 10, 2018.

The school board has not decided what to do with the Colfax building. Formal action to close the school, including a public hearing and vote, are expected next year. Then the district would have to decide whether it will demolish or sell the building, Superintendent Pat Graczyk said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.