Harrison's Do Drop Inn closed, for sale

The lights are out at the Do Drop Inn in Harrison.

A handwritten sign found posted on one of the building's doors Tuesday indicates that the restaurant and tavern along Freeport Road is closed and has been since Sunday.

It was not immediately known why the business was shut down, though it has been for sale for at least six months, according to Czekalski Real Estate, Inc.

The company's website shows that the business, located at 2615 Freeport Rd., is listed for $650,000 . All equipment and inventory such as freezers, coolers, a pizza oven and fryers are included in the sale.

Also included are tables, chairs, bar stools, televisions, neon signs, and a tap system.

Christine Spece is the realtor who listed the property. She said the parking lot can hold at least 60 vehicles and there is a beauty shop in the back available for rent.

“There's a lot that you could do with it,” Spece said of the space. The building itself is more than 7,000 square feet.

Allegheny County Real Estate records list the property owner as Robert J. Singer. According to the records, Singer bought the property from Robert W. Singer Jr. and Dolores Singer for $1 in September 2009.

A man who identified himself as Bob Singer when reached by phone Tuesday said he sold the business to his children three years ago. A phone message left at the business was not returned.

Shawn Kelly, a spokesman with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, said the Do Drop Inn's liquor license expired May 31. He said the board is currently reviewing the license to see if it can be reinstated.

“There were some discrepancies that needed to be fixed, so we're going to be re-reviewing the validation to see if the license can be restored,” Kelly said.

He would not elaborate on what those discrepancies were.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.