Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum man arrested for trying to shoot wife, son
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 1:12 p.m.
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tribune-Review
Police converge on an apartment building along East Eighth Avenue in Tarentum Monday night after a man began shooting at his wife and son.
Courtesy of the Allegheny County Police
Dana Abraham Sr.

Updated 33 minutes ago

A Tarentum man is charged with attempted homicide after, police say, he tried to shoot his wife and son when they went to a neighbor's apartment to flee from him Monday night.

Dana L. Abraham Sr., 62, also is charged by Allegheny County Police with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, according to online court records.

The incident happened along East 8th Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. Police from several local departments including Fawn, Harrison, East Deer and Tarentum responded. The Allegheny County SWAT unit was also called.

Police initially were called to the scene for reports of a man with a gun and later learned the man may have entered a rowhouse and was barricaded inside, an affidavit said.

The incident stemmed from a dispute between Abraham and his wife, who told police she and her husband had been fighting earlier in the day. During the fight, the wife alleges, Abraham held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her, the affidavit said.

After the fight, Abraham's wife told her husband to leave and ran to a neighbor's apartment with her son to ask for help. She said Abraham followed them, and smashed the front window of their neighbor's apartment. She claims he also pointed a gun in her son's direction.

Abraham's son said his father began firing shots at him as he, his mother and their neighbor attempted to flee. The neighbor told police he heard approximately five gunshots.

There were no reports of injuries.

Tarentum police officer Chris Fabec said he heard at least seven shots as he arrived on scene. He said he saw Abraham run out of an alley leading to the rowhouse and ordered him to show his hands. Abraham refused Fabec's command and ran down the alley. Fabec gave chase but took cover when Abraham pointed at him with something black in his hand.

Abraham was eventually arrested at an auto repair shop in Brackenridge, where he had been trying to get inside the building.

Police recovered three spent 9mm cartridge casings from the back of one of the rowhouse units.

Abraham was arraigned Tuesday morning and remains in the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond while awaiting an Aug. 2 preliminary hearing.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

