Freeport's Swartz Field survey yields big results

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The future of James E. Swartz Sr. Memorial Field is a topic of interest to plenty of Freeport residents, as well as those who live outside the borough.

Councilman Tom Swisher noted that an online survey conducted by landscape architectural firm Environmental Planning & Design LLC received more than 700 responses. Freeport's population is just over 1,800 people.

Specifically, 715 respondents weighed in on what should be done with the 77-year-old facility. Freeport Area School District rented the borough-owned stadium for its football, soccer and baseball programs for 76 years until 2015.

The district built a new stadium on school grounds in Buffalo Township, leaving Freeport without a major tenant.

Those who responded to the survey, not surprisingly, favored keeping the field as a place for recreation, exercise and organized sports. There was slightly less interest in using the field as a gathering space for events or a performance or festival venue.

As to what should be added to the field site, 366 respondents favored a playground, 364 were for a splash park and 307 wanted a baseball field.

Other popular choices: improved restrooms, 250; performance space or stage, 182; walking trail, 152; sled riding hill or other winter activities, 150, and shade structures, 113.

Of the people who took the survey, 63.6 percent, or 455, are Freeport residents.

The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources awarded a $10,000 grant to develop a master plan for the field with help from Environmental Planning & Design, based in downtown Pittsburgh.

Another town meeting, following one in late June, will be held to go over a revised concept based on earlier comments and the survey results, Swisher said.

The borough is expected to have $100,000 available through a grant and local matching funds for work, and officials hope to make a decision by the end of the year. Recently, the Swartz field was the site of the Freeport International Baseball Invitational.

George Guido is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.