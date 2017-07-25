Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Jury finds for New Kensington-Arnold in student's harassment lawsuit
Brian Bowling | Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 5:00 p.m.

Updated 16 minutes ago

A girl and her mother failed to prove that New Kensington-Arnold School District officials were indifferent to a series of altercations in 2013 and 2014 that led to her being placed in a cyber class and then an alternative education program, a federal jury decided Friday.

The girl, identified as T.B. in the lawsuit, claimed she was the victim of persistent sexual harassment when she attended seventh and eighth grades at the junior/senior high school and school officials ignored her and her mother's repeated phone calls and emails about the harassment.

The district claimed the girl was an instigator of several fights with other students and teachers and a bus stop fight that led to her voluntary expulsion started when the girl and her sister orchestrated an ambush of another student.

The eight-member jury unanimously ruled in the district's favor following a four-day trial, according to federal court records.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.