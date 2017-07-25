Jury finds for New Kensington-Arnold in student's harassment lawsuit
A girl and her mother failed to prove that New Kensington-Arnold School District officials were indifferent to a series of altercations in 2013 and 2014 that led to her being placed in a cyber class and then an alternative education program, a federal jury decided Friday.
The girl, identified as T.B. in the lawsuit, claimed she was the victim of persistent sexual harassment when she attended seventh and eighth grades at the junior/senior high school and school officials ignored her and her mother's repeated phone calls and emails about the harassment.
The district claimed the girl was an instigator of several fights with other students and teachers and a bus stop fight that led to her voluntary expulsion started when the girl and her sister orchestrated an ambush of another student.
The eight-member jury unanimously ruled in the district's favor following a four-day trial, according to federal court records.
