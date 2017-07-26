Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Eclipse party planned in Springdale
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 4:45 a.m.
NASA
This map shows the path of the total solar eclipse that will cross the United States on Aug. 21. A partial eclipse will be visible throughout the United States.

Updated 1 hour ago

A total solar eclipse will cross the continental United States on Aug. 21, and there's going to be a party for the historic event in Springdale.

The Rachel Carson Homestead and the Springdale Free Public Library will host a “Total Eclipse Party” from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 21 at the homestead on Marion Avenue in the borough.

According to NASA, the eclipse path will stretch from Salem, Ore. to Charleston, SC. The complete blocking out of the sun by the moon, revealing the solar corona, will be visible within a ribbon about 100 miles wide.

Those outside the path — which will include Pennsylvania — will still see a partial solar eclipse, where the moon covers part of the sun's disk.

Regardless, everyone in North America will be able to experience the eclipse, according to NASA.

A total eclipse hasn't crossed the United States from sea-to-sea since June 8, 1918.

During the party, the Rachel Carson Homestead and its trails will be open for brief tours. There will also be crafts and snacks. Glasses will be available for viewing, or those attending can bring a shoe or cereal box to make their own viewer.

To register, call the library at 724-274-9729.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.