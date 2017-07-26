Eclipse party planned in Springdale

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A total solar eclipse will cross the continental United States on Aug. 21, and there's going to be a party for the historic event in Springdale.

The Rachel Carson Homestead and the Springdale Free Public Library will host a “Total Eclipse Party” from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 21 at the homestead on Marion Avenue in the borough.

According to NASA, the eclipse path will stretch from Salem, Ore. to Charleston, SC. The complete blocking out of the sun by the moon, revealing the solar corona, will be visible within a ribbon about 100 miles wide.

Those outside the path — which will include Pennsylvania — will still see a partial solar eclipse, where the moon covers part of the sun's disk.

Regardless, everyone in North America will be able to experience the eclipse, according to NASA.

A total eclipse hasn't crossed the United States from sea-to-sea since June 8, 1918.

During the party, the Rachel Carson Homestead and its trails will be open for brief tours. There will also be crafts and snacks. Glasses will be available for viewing, or those attending can bring a shoe or cereal box to make their own viewer.

To register, call the library at 724-274-9729.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.