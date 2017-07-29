Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

"Spotlight" movie helps abuse victims come forward
Chuck Biedka | Saturday, July 29, 2017, 2:00 p.m.

Updated 52 minutes ago

A Hollywood movie helped motivate a former Lower Burrell man to come forward with allegations he was sexually assaulted by a priest in the 1990s.

Former priest John Thomas Sweeney is accused of abusing a 10-year-old boy sent to him for misbehavior at St. Margaret Mary Church's school in Lower Burrell during the 1991-92 academic year.

And that alleged victim isn't alone in being motivated by "Spotlight," according to the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, known as SNAP.

"We don't know exactly how many, but we know it has caused people to come forward, sometimes after years," said Judy Jones, SNAP's Midwest regional leader. "It takes a lot of courage for them to come forward," she said.

The 2015 Oscar-winning film "Spotlight" tells the story of the Boston Globe's investigation about alleged priest sexual abuse and cover-ups in Boston.

Greensburg diocese Communications Director Jerry Zufelt said there was no such cover-up here.

The diocese "handed over every priest personnel file that contained any allegation of child sexual abuse, whether the allegation was credible or not, to the Office of the Attorney General as ordered by the September 2016 subpoena."

He said Sweeney's "entire personnel file" was given to the AG as required by the subpoena.

Attorney General agents are still looking into the case and couldn't say if anyone else who saw "Spotlight" has gone to police with a report of sexual abuse in the Alle-Kiski Valley or elsewhere in the state.

"This matter is part of an ongoing criminal investigation, and we cannot comment on ongoing investigations, beyond what the office publicly filed in criminal charges against defendant Sweeney on Monday in the local district court," said Attorney General spokesman Joe Grace.

He encouraged anyone with information about abuse in Pennsylvania to call the Office of Attorney General's Clergy Abuse Hotline at 1-888-538-8541.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.