Todd Nature Reserve celebrates 75 years of unspoiled beauty

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Audubon Society offers a free hike every Friday morning at Todd through fall. For more information, call 412-963-6100.

Details: 9 a.m.: bird and nature walk; 11 a.m.: birds of prey program; noon: nature walk and orienteering; 1 p.m.: wilderness survival; 2 p.m.: spider 101; 3 p.m.: amphibian and reptile program; 4 p.m.: C.S. Kim karate demonstration; 4:30 p.m.: Brandy Marie's gymnastics; 5:30 p.m.: kids decorated bike parade; 6 p.m.: campfire smores and stories; 7 p.m.: bike raffle winner announced, and 9 p.m.: owl prowl.

When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania will present a free day of events at its new site next to the Butler-Freeport Trail at 154 Monroe Road, Buffalo Township

Never has a parcel of relatively untouched land been so loved and protected in Butler County as Todd Nature Reserve in Buffalo Township, now celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Don't know about Todd?

That might be because it's a nature reserve, not a park.

There are no facilities. Dogs aren't allowed. The parking lot is purposely small.

If you don't look real hard on Kepple Road, you'll miss it.

It is land long-treasured and preserved by its namesake, the late W.E. Clyde Todd, and other like-minded preservationists who have added acreage to and near the reserve over the years.

As a boy, Todd, the first curator of birds at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, roamed the cool, hemlock-lined ravines, an environment more like the northern forested part of the state.

Although most of the reserve acreage was not cultivated, the land was part of Todd's grandparents' farm holdings, which he often visited.

Because of the unique environment, the reserve hosts rare and uncommon plants, trees and birds.

It's a place where black bear and bobcat are at home.

And there is yet another rarity: Silence.

The reserve is only several miles away from the bustle of a Sheetz convenience store, traffic lights and strip malls along Route 356.

But the only interrupting noises at the Todd reserve are the songs of birds like the black-throated green warbler, an uncommon nesting bird here, and the gentle murmur of the feeder streams for Buffalo Creek.

This is the land that informed and inspired Todd for a lifetime.

So much so that he became a passionate ornithologist, penning the landmark “Birds of Western Pennsylvania” in 1940.

Letting go of what you love

In 1889, in the forested valleys of his grandparents' farm, Todd, then 15 years old, made his first, famous, at least for ornithologists, discovery: Nesting magnolia warblers, which at that time didn't nest in the region, according to Charles Bier, the first naturalist at the Todd reserve, who lives near the fabled site. He is senior director of conservation science for the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.

Bier, who grew up in O'Hara Township, understood that age of discovery when he, too, visited the Todd property at the age of 15.

“I think that both of us were looking for wilder, less spoiled landscapes where ‘nature' was more in control and the land more pure and the early values we were developing were more intact,” he said.

Todd recognized the beauty and importance of the wooded river ravine in Buffalo Township through his adult years.

He thought enough of it to continue to study it and to eventually buy the land for himself.

Then Todd gifted the land to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania in 1942 and helped them acquire more acreage.

It was an unselfish and uncommon act to protect the land.

“He could have sold it to make some money,” said Bier. “But instead, he contributed something to a greater good.”

The gift of a nature reserve by an individual didn't happen often locally in those days, according to Jim Bonner, executive director of the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania.

There was much more to Todd than being the classic precise museum curator, according to Bonner.

“He was also a person out in the field and a naturalist,” he said.

“Todd was not just concerned with the science but with preservation.”

Keeping a natural sanctuary

Because there are so few places in the region where the land has not been managed and changed to benefit human interest, the Todd reserve becomes more important, according to Bier.

And the land becomes more attractive to visitors looking to get away from the pressures of modern life.

“Todd is as much about the human experience as it is simply protection of flora and fauna,” Bier observed.

Lifelong resident, George Reese, 54, of Buffalo Township has been frequenting the reserve for birdwatching and photography most of his life.

But his favorite trips there are the ones he takes in the spring to listen to the spring peepers at the pond.

“The vegetation has been undisturbed for long and that is not easy to find in Butler, Armstrong and Allegheny counties,” he said.

People visit the reserve to take in the scenic natural area, Reese notes.

“It's a different set of people using Todd than are using the Butler-Freeport Trail,” he observed.

Audubon and others have continued to acquire and preserve more land around the original Todd property.

Currently there area about 224 acres open to the public. Another 110-acre parcel was bought 15 years ago and Audubon closed on another 40 acres earlier this year, according to Bonner.

Because there are not facilities at Todd and there is no desire to add them or turn the reserve into a public area, Audubon is building a nature center with other amenities along the nearby Butler-Freeport Trail at Monroe Road in Buffalo Township.

In fact, most of the events for the 75th anniversary of the Todd reserve will be held at Audubon's newest outdoors destination in Buffalo Township, befitting Todd's legacy.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.