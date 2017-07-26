Fawn 20 years behind on zoning, land use rules

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fawn Township is behind schedule when it comes to updating its comprehensive plan — by about 20 years.

Now, township supervisors are thinking of bringing in an outside agency to take care of the situation.

“We really don't want to go out and spend money needlessly to hire an outside agency,” chairman Dave Montanari said. “Unless the planning commission starts updating — what's the township's option?”

“There's nothing that's showing the board of supervisors that (planning commission members) are really moving forward.”

A comprehensive plan is supposed to be updated every 10 years, but Fawn's hasn't been touched since 1994, Montanari said. The updates are the responsibility of the township's planning commission.

Supervisors have expressed concerns about the situation for more than a year, Montanari said, even attending one of the commission's meetings to ask what they could do to help.

“We had a highly functional planning commission and then, over the years, they've just lapsed and now we have issues,” Montanari said. “Our zoning's out of control.”

Zoning regulations are included in the comprehensive plan, Montanari said, but there are currently no specifications for things such as marijuana dispensaries, water ponds and even swimming pools.

In one instance, a resident wasn't able to put in a swimming pool in his front yard because the current zoning doesn't allow for it, Montanari said. It only permits swimming pools to be someone's back yard.

“There's handfuls of things that need to be adjusted, adapted,” Montanari said. “We have a bunch of rules but very little enforcement ‘cause all this stuff's outdated. You have 2,400 customers counting on this stuff to be done.”

Commission Chairman Rick Smith, also a Fawn supervisor, acknowledged that the plan is out of date and needs to be addressed. He said hiring an outside agency to do that has been discussed.

Smith said the lack of updates has to do with the fact that the commission is a volunteer group.

“To put in all that time, it's very difficult with work schedules and other things,” Smith said. “In order to do that comprehensive plan, that's just not a couple meetings or whatever. That takes time. That book is pretty thick.”

Smith said commission member Carrie White has been working on sections of the plan on and off for about a year.

Montanari said he and other supervisors offered the commission use of the township solicitor and Smith said the commission took them up on that offer.

“We used the solicitor for some advice,” Smith said.

He also asked the supervisors to work on the plan with them, but was told that it's the commission's job. Montanari said the supervisors are responsible for reviewing and approving the plan after the commission updates it.

Smith thinks the supervisors should be involved in the plan updates because they affect them, too.

“Everybody can put some input into it,” Smith said. “If we work together, they'd have an idea of what's in the book.”

The planning commission is a five-member board, but only three members currently serve on it. The three members are Smith, White and Carla Bussotti. White won a Democratic nomination in the May primary for Fawn supervisor.

Montanari said the open seats have been advertised and at least four people are interested in filling the vacancies.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.