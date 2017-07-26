Elderly man killed in Allegheny Township wreck

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An elderly Lawrence County man was killed Wednesday in an Allegheny Township traffic accident.

According to police, Jimmie Bucci, 89, of Ellwood City was killed when the motorcycle he was driving was struck by a pickup truck along Route 356 at White Cloud Road just after noon.

Police said it appears Bucci was making a left turn from White Cloud and pulled out in front of the truck on Route 356. The truck's driver was not injured.

Bucci, police said, was driving a Harley-Davidson three-wheel motorcycle.

Both Route 356 and White Cloud Road were closed for a time as crews investigated and cleared the accident scene.

It was the second time White Cloud Road was closed due to an accident Wednesday morning. Just an hour earlier, officials were forced to close another portion of the road after a car struck a utility pole, downing power lines in the area.

Both accidents continue to be under investigation.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ChuckBiedka.