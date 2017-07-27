Ask the bishop tonight in New Kensington

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you have questions about faith or the Catholic church, your chance to have them addressed may have arrived.

That's because Bishop Edward Malesic of the Diocese of Greensburg will be in New Kensington for an “ask me anything” session this evening.

The event, known as “Theology on Tap,” will be held at the Knead Community Café on Barnes Street at 7 p.m.

Theology on Tap is a program aimed at young Catholics and their friends, which meets at local bars, cafes, and restaurants to listen to a speaker and talk about faith.

The Alle-Kiski Valley chapter meets on the fourth Thursday of each month.

Dinner and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided and those of legal age can bring their own spirits. The event is free and organizers encourage attendees to bring a friend.

