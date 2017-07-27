Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Ask the bishop tonight in New Kensington
Matthew Medsger | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 9:18 a.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Bishop Edward Malesic of the Diocese of Greensburg will be in New Kensington tonight for an 'ask me anything' session at the Knead Community Cafe.

Updated 2 hours ago

If you have questions about faith or the Catholic church, your chance to have them addressed may have arrived.

That's because Bishop Edward Malesic of the Diocese of Greensburg will be in New Kensington for an “ask me anything” session this evening.

The event, known as “Theology on Tap,” will be held at the Knead Community Café on Barnes Street at 7 p.m.

Theology on Tap is a program aimed at young Catholics and their friends, which meets at local bars, cafes, and restaurants to listen to a speaker and talk about faith.

The Alle-Kiski Valley chapter meets on the fourth Thursday of each month.

Dinner and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided and those of legal age can bring their own spirits. The event is free and organizers encourage attendees to bring a friend.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.