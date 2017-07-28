Young Catholics flock to Bishop Malesic's 'Ask Me Anything' session in New Kensington

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The first question posed to Bishop Edward C. Malesic of the Diocese of Greensburg during an “Ask Me Anything” session Thursday night in New Kensington didn't involve religion or recent events happening in the church.

It had to do with which series he likes more: Harry Potter, The Chronicles of Narnia or Lord of the Rings.

The bishop laughed.

“I've only read through one of those three series, and it has to be Harry Potter,” Malesic said. “I enjoyed Harry Potter.”

The next question drew a chuckle from the crowd.

“Star Wars or Star Trek?”

Malesic went with Star Wars. In fact, the bishop said, he has used Yoda to help people deal with their problems.

“Sometimes someone will come in and say to me, ‘This person drives me up the wall,' and I'll say ‘Well, that person's your Yoda,' ” Malesic said. “Yoda was there to test Luke Skywalker to make sure that he had the patience it took to be a Jedi Knight.”

“I think that the Lord sends people our way, who (drive) us up the wall sometimes, to teach us how to be charitable, how to be patient, how to be kind. I always say (we) always have to have a Yoda in our life who challenges us to be better than who we are.”

The fifth Bishop of Greensburg was the latest featured speaker at “Theology on Tap,” a national program aimed at bringing young Catholic adults and their friends together to listen to speakers, share conversation and gain insights into the faith.

The A-K Valley chapter meets at local bars, cafes and restaurants on the fourth Thursday of every month. This Thursday, they met at the Knead Community Cafe in New Kensington.

Elizabeth Haberstroh is the coordinator for the A-K Valley chapter. She said the program is a way for young Catholic adults who might not attend regular church sessions to still get together, have a drink, enjoy fellowship and discuss relevant issues.

The A-K Valley chapter formed in October and began sessions in the spring. So far, the bishop has been the most prominent speaker.

“He's amazing,” Haberstroh said. “Very open, very passionate about young adults.”

Haberstroh, the pastoral associate at Mt. St. Peter Church in New Kensington, reached out to the bishop via email to ask him if he would participate. She said she was surprised when he agreed.

“Having him come really solidifies our space in ‘Theology on Tap,' ” she said. “I feel like no matter where he goes people want to talk to him, they want to meet him. He's just very genuine and kind. He's the most well-known face.”

Guests were able to ask the bishop questions, dine on free food and enjoy non-alcoholic drinks. They were also free to BYOB.

Questions were silly and serious, ranging from Malesic's opinions on married priests, to things he can no longer do as a bishop that he could when he was a priest. One was how the church can encourage more people to come to Mass: “Pizza,” he said to that one.

The event drew a decent sized crowd, which was a mix of young and old. Among the guests were Nicolena Guzzi and her fiance Mike Felker. They chatted with the bishop over dinner.

Malesic was easy to talk to, Guzzi said. She said she asked him how many churches are in his diocese, and he asked what she did for a living and where she lives.

“(He was) very open to conversation,” Guzzi said.

Felker, who has attended previous TOT events with Guzzi, said he was interested to see how the bishop might relate the Bible and Catholicism to a younger crowd.

“Maybe share with us some ideas he has for the future to help promote growth within the church,” Felker said.

Despite his hectic schedule, Malesic said he makes the time to attend such events because it's important for him to spend time with his parishioners.

He said he is motivated to be around younger church members because they have a lot of energy and questions about the faith.

“I just like to hear what they're thinking,” Malesic said.

“It proves that the future of the church is good and strong, and I just want to be with them as their bishop.”

While each age group has its issues, Malesic said young adults often face challenges regarding the practice of their faith and it's good for them to gather together and get support from one another.

“I'm trying to be here to show them my support,” he said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.