Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Wildlife Lodge Road bridge in Lower Burrell slated for 2018 repair
Emily Balser | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 12:30 a.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
A vehicle crosses over a small bridge spanning Chartiers Run along Wildlife Lodge Road in Lower Burrell on Monday, July 31, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

Lower Burrell residents traveling toward Officer Kotecki Memorial Park on Wildlife Lodge Road will have to detour for two months next year.

Plans for rehabilitation of the bridge over Chartiers Run, just before the park, were on display at the city building Monday during a PennDOT open house.

The bridge, which project officials estimate was built in the 1950s or '60s, has been deemed structurally deficient. It's being replaced as part of a larger project including 14 bridges in Washington, Westmoreland and Fayette counties.

PennDOT Project Manager Gary Ferrari Jr. said the deck and beams of the bridge will be replaced and the abutments will be rehabbed. He said all of the work will be done within PennDOT right-of-ways.

“We are not acquiring any right-of-way or temporary construction easements,” Ferrari said.

Justin Bouscher, with engineering firm Michael Baker International, said the project is slated to be completed during the 2018 construction season, but a specific timeframe hasn't been determined.

“We're not sure if it's going to be started in April or September,” Bouscher said.

Bouscher said about 2,600 cars travel the road each day. The cost of the project is estimated to be around $300,000 and will be funded through PennDOT.

Motorists will use a 2-mile detour on Garvers Ferry Road, Edgecliff Road and Leechburg Road. Park access will not be affected.

Bouscher said the project will not damage Chartiers Run and contractors won't be in the water.

“We're not going to be doing a lot of excavating,” he said. “We're not going to be digging in the stream.”

Ferrari said they have obtained a state Department of Environmental Protection permit for the work because it will be over the stream.

Lower Burrell resident Charles Post, who lives on Chartiers Lane near the bridge, said he's not too worried about the work.

He's had his house up for sale for several months but doesn't think the project will hamper a potential sale.

“I don't think it's going to have any effect one way or the other,” he said. “... This is not a permanent situation.”

Bouscher said the bridge repairs will add decades to its life.

“It will be anywhere from 50 to 100 years,” he said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.