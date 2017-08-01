Wildlife Lodge Road bridge in Lower Burrell slated for 2018 repair

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lower Burrell residents traveling toward Officer Kotecki Memorial Park on Wildlife Lodge Road will have to detour for two months next year.

Plans for rehabilitation of the bridge over Chartiers Run, just before the park, were on display at the city building Monday during a PennDOT open house.

The bridge, which project officials estimate was built in the 1950s or '60s, has been deemed structurally deficient. It's being replaced as part of a larger project including 14 bridges in Washington, Westmoreland and Fayette counties.

PennDOT Project Manager Gary Ferrari Jr. said the deck and beams of the bridge will be replaced and the abutments will be rehabbed. He said all of the work will be done within PennDOT right-of-ways.

“We are not acquiring any right-of-way or temporary construction easements,” Ferrari said.

Justin Bouscher, with engineering firm Michael Baker International, said the project is slated to be completed during the 2018 construction season, but a specific timeframe hasn't been determined.

“We're not sure if it's going to be started in April or September,” Bouscher said.

Bouscher said about 2,600 cars travel the road each day. The cost of the project is estimated to be around $300,000 and will be funded through PennDOT.

Motorists will use a 2-mile detour on Garvers Ferry Road, Edgecliff Road and Leechburg Road. Park access will not be affected.

Bouscher said the project will not damage Chartiers Run and contractors won't be in the water.

“We're not going to be doing a lot of excavating,” he said. “We're not going to be digging in the stream.”

Ferrari said they have obtained a state Department of Environmental Protection permit for the work because it will be over the stream.

Lower Burrell resident Charles Post, who lives on Chartiers Lane near the bridge, said he's not too worried about the work.

He's had his house up for sale for several months but doesn't think the project will hamper a potential sale.

“I don't think it's going to have any effect one way or the other,” he said. “... This is not a permanent situation.”

Bouscher said the bridge repairs will add decades to its life.

“It will be anywhere from 50 to 100 years,” he said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.