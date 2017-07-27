Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Leechburg Area reorganizing for middle school concept

George Guido | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 4:42 p.m.

Updated 4 minutes ago

The middle school concept is coming to the Leechburg Area School District.

Starting with the first day of school on Aug. 30, the district's sixth, seventh and eighth grades will have their own section of the secondary building. Until now, students in grades seven through 12 were housed in one building.

“Having a separate middle school was one of the goals when I came to Leechburg,” Superintendent Tiffany Nix, who is in her second year, said at Wednesday's school board meeting.

Doug Rodgers, who will be both the middle school and high school principal, said orientation for grades 6 and 7 will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 23.

The district's David Leech Elementary building will house kindergarten through fifth grades.

Bond issue considered

District officials are considering a bond issue to pay for capital improvements such as upgrading curbs, sidewalks and shop class equipment.

Anthony Ditka from Dinsmore & Shohl explained the process to the school board at Wednesday's meeting.

Once an architect determines costs, a public meeting will be advertised. The district has $2 million left, from 2007 a bond issue.

Business Manager Brad Walker said payments for the new bond wouldn't require a real estate tax increase, because payments have been built into the budget.

Elementary update

David Keibler, principal of the elementary school, said 75-minute periods will be set aside daily for math and reading this coming academic year.

Also, each day will have a 40-minute period geared toward specific skills. The time will allow students to get help on subjects in which they might be falling behind.

Leechburg Area's Pre-K program also is a success, officials said. Twenty students are enrolled in pre-kindergarten and six are on a waiting list.

George Guido is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.