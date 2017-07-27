Leechburg Area reorganizing for middle school concept

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The middle school concept is coming to the Leechburg Area School District.

Starting with the first day of school on Aug. 30, the district's sixth, seventh and eighth grades will have their own section of the secondary building. Until now, students in grades seven through 12 were housed in one building.

“Having a separate middle school was one of the goals when I came to Leechburg,” Superintendent Tiffany Nix, who is in her second year, said at Wednesday's school board meeting.

Doug Rodgers, who will be both the middle school and high school principal, said orientation for grades 6 and 7 will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 23.

The district's David Leech Elementary building will house kindergarten through fifth grades.

Bond issue considered

District officials are considering a bond issue to pay for capital improvements such as upgrading curbs, sidewalks and shop class equipment.

Anthony Ditka from Dinsmore & Shohl explained the process to the school board at Wednesday's meeting.

Once an architect determines costs, a public meeting will be advertised. The district has $2 million left, from 2007 a bond issue.

Business Manager Brad Walker said payments for the new bond wouldn't require a real estate tax increase, because payments have been built into the budget.

Elementary update

David Keibler, principal of the elementary school, said 75-minute periods will be set aside daily for math and reading this coming academic year.

Also, each day will have a 40-minute period geared toward specific skills. The time will allow students to get help on subjects in which they might be falling behind.

Leechburg Area's Pre-K program also is a success, officials said. Twenty students are enrolled in pre-kindergarten and six are on a waiting list.

George Guido is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.