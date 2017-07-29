Springdale Township's Phil Hans is right where he wanted to be

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Phil Hans dedicated his adult life to the service of Springdale Township and, apparently, his death as well as his wife granted one of his final wishes Saturday: sprinkling his ashes throughout the township.

The township and the people in it were a big part of Hans' life, according to his wife, Linda.

"He would help people any time of day or night — in the middle of dinner."

Henrietta James, current Springdale Township Commissioners chairwoman and secretary of Allegheny Valley Volunteer Fire Company, said, "If I called him and needed help, it would be no problem for him."

Hans still wants to be in the township, and now he is.

Hans died July 2 at the age 68 of pancreatic cancer.

He was a road foreman for the township for 30 years as well as a township commissioner and a consultant.

Although half of Hans ashes are interred in a mausoleum in Indiana Township, the other half were scattered Saturday in seven locations in the township.

There are no state nor local ordinances laws prohibiting the spreading of ashes.

Linda Hans was driven around by her niece, Kathy Doyle, 63, of Cheswick, for the solemn but light-hearted memorial sprinkle with multiple stops in the small township.

Doyle was an appropriate choice since she was the person who introduced Linda Hans to her future husband at the Ches-A-Rena when she was 11 years old and Linda was 15.

Saturday morning, long after the rain storms left, Linda and Doyle traced the routes of a lifetime in the township.

Hans will remain where he walked.

The first stop, of course, was the home Hans shared with Linda.

Hans told his wife shortly before he died, "Just think, I'll be your angel."

Of course, some ashes were sprinkled near the door of the township garage, which he walked through for decades to reach the township work trucks, equipment and tools.

His ashes were scattered at the last township job he was involved with, a water main break on Thompson Road.

Other stops included the township's veterans' memorial, where Hans is listed for his service in the Vietnam War.

He also was a life-long member of the Allegheny Valley Volunteer Fire Company.

Although some of the sites where Hans ashes were scattered might not look like much, it is these places that, when it is over, really matter.

In his last months of life, Hans asked for maps of the township, according to his wife, to give information and instructions on the details on the inner workings of the township to the younger workers.

One of the last stops was the home of his friend, Dan Phillips, a commissioner and a longtime friend.

"He was a great person, not a mean bone in his body," Phillips said.

They met in the 1980s and later became friends after Phillips' house burned down in 1996.

Phillips said at the time he had just moved into the house and, when it caught fire, Hans got there and fought the fire by himself, initially.

Although the fire did eventually rage out of control, Hans always came around to see how he could help Phillips.

"He was the kind of person that could make you mad and could make you glad in the same sentence, which is a rarity," Phillips said.

The only thing he loved more than working for the township was his wife and son," Phillips said.

Phillips said that few people were bigger animal lovers than Hans.

"He'd mortgage his soul to save one of his cats or dogs," Phillips said.

When Linda Hans arrived with her husband's ashes Saturday at Phillips' home, Phillips' wife Leslie greeted and hugged her in the driveway.

As Hans' ashes were sprinkled, Leslie Phillips said "He needs to be here. He was here a lot. This is appropriate. This is what he wanted."

Phillips said her husband nicknamed his friend Phil "Philomena," which had nothing to do with any feminine traits, but was a fun name.

Phillips' husband bought a backhoe in recent years with hand controls so Hans could operate the equipment effortlessly, as he had just one leg.

Hans had to take off his prosthetic leg to enter the cab and operator seats of the cat and backhoe.

"He would work with one leg," Leslie Phillips said.

"Phil worked on a lot of projects with my husband that would not have been possible without Phil's help," said Leslie Phillips.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib. Staff writer Leif Greiss contributed.