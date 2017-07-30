Tarentum code enforcement 'Sweeps' welcomed by most

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

To contact the Code Enforcement Office to report violations or pay fines, call 724-224-1818. Code violations can also be reported on the borough's website at http://www.tarentumboro.com/index.php/government/code-enforcement .

Tarentum code enforcement officer Chris Fabec walked up to a residence along West Sixth Avenue in Tarentum and knocked on the door. No one responded, so he taped a fluorescent orange piece of paper on it and left.

The paper was a Violation Notice for high grass, Fabec said, which could amount to a fine of $100.

There was high grass at a neighboring residence, too, so Fabec went up on the porch and knocked on the door. A woman answered.

"Hi," Fabec said, gesturing to the grass patch in the front of the porch. "Can you do me a favor? Cut that grass."

"OK, yeah," the woman said.

Fabec thanked her before leaving. He then got into a borough code enforcement vehicle where Tarentum council Vice President Erika Josefoski was waiting, and drove to another street.

The two were participating in Tarentum's new code enforcement initiative, known as Sweeps , which made its debut last week.

During Sweeps, which will take place three times a month, up to 10 uniformed police officers will walk the streets to look for things such as high grass, garbage, unsafe conditions and abandoned vehicles.

Eight officers, including Fabec, got the ball rolling. Josefoski, who came up with the idea, also tagged along.

"I just want to see how it goes," she said.

Officers spent their first Sweeps session scoping out Tarentum's 3rd Ward. They decided to start there because there have been of reports of vandalism down by the West Sixth Avenue basketball courts. There were also numerous code violations in that area, Josefoski said.

"We thought we would start down there and kind of work our way up and over," Josefoski said.

A few residents said they were happy that the borough is doing something to clean up the neighborhood. One even shouted "It's about time!" as Fabec went by.

"It's nice to have the help," Fabec said of his fellow officers. "They all want the same thing. It's good for the borough."

Resident Lori Miller hopes Sweeps will hold more people accountable, especially landlords who aren't keeping up with their properties. She has lived in Tarentum for a number of years and said things have changed considerably since she first moved there.

"The sidewalks in winter, nobody clears them off," Miller said. "(I have) five deteriorated discs and a fracture in my back, and I'm out here shoveling walks, doing the hedges."

"People put out garbage. They're not in bags — they're open."

"It's disgusting."

Resident Brian Snyder also expressed appreciation for the initiative. He thinks Tarentum is a beautiful place to live, but said there have been problems with absentee landlords and negligent tenants not maintaining their properties.

"If they're doing something to kind of force them into complying, then I'm all for it," Snyder said. "As a homeowner, that's all I do is try to work on my place and make it nice."

"I got this little house with this little porch and my little flowers and I take a lot of pride in it."

Officers will cover a ward a week — with one week off — each month. They will be off-duty and paid overtime for their efforts. There is enough money in both the borough and police department's budgets, officials said.

Tarentum Sgt. Ryan Hanford and part-time patrolman Charles Lutz Jr. were among the officers involved in the first Sweeps.

Hanford, who liked the idea of Sweeps from the get go, said he already has noticed a difference in people's properties.

"Everybody's very receptive and they're happy to see the police coming around," Hanford said.

Lutz hadn't done much code enforcement before, but said it wasn't difficult because Fabec showed them all the ropes. Most of the citations he wrote Thursday were for high grass and weeds.

"I think it's a lot more effective," Lutz said. "We're kind of cracking down a bit. Even if there are some people who might not like it too much, it's something that needs to be done."

Residents who received code violations were given 48 hours to deal with the violation before being fined. Fines range from $100 to $600; the lowest being overgrown vegetation and the highest unsafe conditions.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.