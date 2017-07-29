Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Apollo sewer flows reduced but effect on rates not known

Tom Yerace | Saturday, July 29, 2017, 12:48 p.m.
Eric Felack | Tribune-Review
Apollo's sewer separation project has reduced the amount of water sent to the Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority's treatment plant during heavy rains.

Updated 1 hour ago

Despite the trials and tribulations of the four-year Apollo sewer separation project, it apparently is achieving its goal.

That was to lower the flow of fresh water from storms and groundwater into the sanitary sewer system and the Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority's treatment plant.

Richard Craft, Apollo's engineer, said flow data he has viewed online from the authority shows that Apollo's has been reduced substantially. However, he did not go into detail on how much the reduction is.

“The (flow )rates are lower than we predicted in 2009,” Craft told borough officials. “We eliminated a lot of excess groundwater, which was more than we expected.”

He said the authority is expected to release a detailed report in September.

Apollo, along with virtually all communities and sewage authorities in Western Pennsylvania, has been under pressure from state and federal environmental agencies to eliminate and/or reduce the flow of fresh water into the sanitary systems.

Increased flows caused by heavy rains have overwhelmed sewage treatment plants and resulted in sewage discharges into streams and rivers.

Craft said how the reduced flows affect the rates paid by the system's users is uncertain right now and depends on how the authority covers the cost of added capacity built into the treatment plant when it was upgraded.

“The rates could go up or could go down, depending what the other communities have done,” he said. “From what I have seen, if everything was constant throughout the system, then our rates would be lower.”

When asked if he expects Apollo residents' sewage bills to decrease, council President Dr. John Kautz said, “That would be very, I guess you say, ‘hopeful'. I would not expect it, but I believe it would not involve an increase. We are within the guidelines of what the Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority set for the borough.”

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.