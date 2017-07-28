Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Ashes of long-time Springdale Township employee to be scattered Saturday

Valley News Dispatch | Friday, July 28, 2017, 4:09 p.m.
Eric Felack, Valley News Dispatch
Phil Hans, long-time Springdale Township road foreman and former commissioner who died earlier this month, will have his ashes scattered at various locations throughout the township Saturday.

If Springdale Township residents see someone pouring ashes in a park, don't worry, they're not littering.

They're just honoring the wishes of long-time road foreman, fireman and former township Commissioner Phil Hans.

Hans, who passed away earlier this month, wanted his ashes scattered around the township he loved. So, his wife, Linda, and son, Timothy, will do just that Saturday morning. They'll deposit a few of Hans' ashes in the places he was seen so often working for the township: parks, the public works garage and some of the streets of Springdale Township.

