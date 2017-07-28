Industry buzzwords vary by state

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Does your team need to “build synergy?” Or maybe you have been working to “hit your numbers” all year while you simultaneously “push the envelope?”

If that previous sentence struck an uncomfortable nerve, then you are probably one of the many Americans that has run into industry centric buzzwords.

Have no fear, though, you are not alone — it turns out that each of the 50 states has its own particular way of using workplace jargon, according to research done by Textio and reported by Forbes.

“After reviewing the language patterns of more than 250 million job posts and hiring outcomes, the text analysis startup Textio identified the most distinctive jargon phrases for each U.S. state,” Forbes reports.

In Pennsylvania, we're apparently focused on “message alignment,” while just south of the Mason-Dixon people in West Virginia are just trying to get things “off the floor.”

Some of the buzzwords are quite amusing: in New York they look to “herd cats,” while Indiana wants employees to have “fire in the belly.”

