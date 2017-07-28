Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Industry buzzwords vary by state
Matthew Medsger | Friday, July 28, 2017, 5:27 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Does your team need to “build synergy?” Or maybe you have been working to “hit your numbers” all year while you simultaneously “push the envelope?”

If that previous sentence struck an uncomfortable nerve, then you are probably one of the many Americans that has run into industry centric buzzwords.

Have no fear, though, you are not alone — it turns out that each of the 50 states has its own particular way of using workplace jargon, according to research done by Textio and reported by Forbes.

“After reviewing the language patterns of more than 250 million job posts and hiring outcomes, the text analysis startup Textio identified the most distinctive jargon phrases for each U.S. state,” Forbes reports.

In Pennsylvania, we're apparently focused on “message alignment,” while just south of the Mason-Dixon people in West Virginia are just trying to get things “off the floor.”

Some of the buzzwords are quite amusing: in New York they look to “herd cats,” while Indiana wants employees to have “fire in the belly.”

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.