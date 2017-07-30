Boaters beware: High river levels this week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After a string of storms hit the region this week, the Army Corps of Engineers announced that dangerous conditions on local rivers will continue as the agency will release stored waters from its reservoirs throughout the week.

“Increased river levels, swift currents and floating debris will present an increased hazard to boaters, anglers and other river users,” the Corps said in a statement Sunday.

The Corps system of flood damage reduction reservoirs in the Upper Ohio River Basin reduce the risk of flooding to downstream communities. However, the agency has to release the stored water to make space to the nest storm.

This will elevate river levels for an extended period of time.

Some locks may be out of service due to high water.

The Corps advises boaters to call the lock on Marine Channel 13 to learn the latest status of specific locks.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.