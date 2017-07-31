Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Web series continues classic "Star Trek"
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, July 31, 2017, 9:39 a.m.
Star Trek Continues
A non-profit fan series, 'Star Trek Continues,' continues the adventures of Kirk, Spock and McCoy in the style of the classic 1960s science-fiction series.
Star Trek Continues
The full poster for Star Trek Continue's latest episode, 'What Ships Are For,' featuring guest stars Elizabeth Maxwell, Anne Lockhart and John de Lancie.

Updated 44 minutes ago

While “Star Trek” is set to return to the small screen in September, fans of the franchise can revisit the original series in all its 1960s glory right now.

“Star Trek Continues,” a non-profit fan series, on Sunday released its ninth episode, “What Ships Are For.”

The web series continues the adventures of Kirk, Spock and McCoy, with new actors playing the iconic roles. While once jarring to think of anyone other than William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy and DeForest Kelley in the parts, viewers might be more open to the idea after seeing it on the big screen with the recent major motion pictures.

A highlight of the cast is Chris Doohan as Chief Engineer Montgomery Scott, or “Scotty,” continuing the role made famous by his late father, James Doohan.

But while the latest movies made substantial changes to the look of the show, Continues strives for authenticity to the original series, with its episodes feeling as if they're straight from the '60s.

The goal of Continues is to complete the final year of the original Star Trek, which aired for only three seasons, leading up to “Star Trek: The Motion Picture.”

Over its nine episodes to-date, the series has produced its own original stories as well as revisited and followed up on classic ones.

Its first episode, “Pilgrim of Eternity,” saw actor Michael Forest reprise the role of Apollo from the 1967 episode “Who Mourns for Adonis,” continuing the confrontation between Kirk and the Greek god.

The latest episode is an original story, featuring actors known to Trek fans and beyond – John de Lancie, who played the nefarious “Q” on “Star Trek The Next Generation”; Anne Lockhart, best known for her role as Lt. Sheba on the original “Battlestar Galactica”; and Mark Rolston, who portrayed Bogs in “The Shawshank Redemption.”

Following new restrictions placed on fan films by CBS and Paramount Pictures, Continues plans to complete two more episodes for which it had raised funding before wrapping. The two-part finale is scheduled to debut to the public on Oct. 8 and Nov. 13.

The new Star Trek series, “Star Trek: Discovery,” is set before the original series. It will debut on CBS on Sept. 24, then move to the network's streaming service, CBS All Access.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.