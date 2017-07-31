Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

New Kensington police locate mother of toddler found alone in Memorial Park
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, July 31, 2017, 11:39 a.m.

Updated 2 minutes ago

New Kensington police Chief James Klein said he expects charges to be filed against the mother of a toddler who was found alone in Memorial Park on Sunday evening.

Other people in the park called police around 7 p.m. Sunday. The girl, believed to be 2 or 3 years old, was found wearing only a diaper by the playground, Klein said.

Klein said police didn't know how long she had been there. The girl had no visible injuries and appeared to be OK. Klein said officers checked the entire park, but could not find anyone who knew the child.

The mother, who Klein would not identify, contacted police late Sunday night to report the child missing. Klein would only say she was from a neighboring community.

The Westmoreland County Children's Bureau took custody of the girl, and Klein said as far as he knew she was still in their custody Monday morning.

A representative of the bureau could not immediately be reached for comment.

Klein said police were working to figure out how the girl got to be in the park alone. But he would not comment on if the mother had been interviewed.

No charges had been filed as of late Monday morning, but, “I would expect charges to be filed, yes,” Klein said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.