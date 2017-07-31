New Kensington police locate mother of toddler found alone in Memorial Park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

New Kensington police Chief James Klein said he expects charges to be filed against the mother of a toddler who was found alone in Memorial Park on Sunday evening.

Other people in the park called police around 7 p.m. Sunday. The girl, believed to be 2 or 3 years old, was found wearing only a diaper by the playground, Klein said.

Klein said police didn't know how long she had been there. The girl had no visible injuries and appeared to be OK. Klein said officers checked the entire park, but could not find anyone who knew the child.

The mother, who Klein would not identify, contacted police late Sunday night to report the child missing. Klein would only say she was from a neighboring community.

The Westmoreland County Children's Bureau took custody of the girl, and Klein said as far as he knew she was still in their custody Monday morning.

A representative of the bureau could not immediately be reached for comment.

Klein said police were working to figure out how the girl got to be in the park alone. But he would not comment on if the mother had been interviewed.

No charges had been filed as of late Monday morning, but, “I would expect charges to be filed, yes,” Klein said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.