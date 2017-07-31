Boaters advised not to drink and kayak on Kiski River
A Kiski Valley canoe and kayak vendor is advising boaters to be responsible, now that the Fish & Boat Commission is patrolling the Kiski River for those operating watercraft while under the influence of alcohol or other controlled substances.
The River's Edge Canoe & Kayak, in Gilpin, issued the advisory on its Facebook page, citing a story from the Sun-Gazette newspaper in Williamsport.
Citing court records, the paper reported that the commission charged three separate kayakers with operating a watercraft while under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance on Pine Creek.
The incidents occurred on May 27 and June 5, the Sun-Gazette reported.
A representative of the Fish & Boat Commission could not immediately be reached for comment.
