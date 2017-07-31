Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Boaters advised not to drink and kayak on Kiski River
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, July 31, 2017, 10:51 a.m.
Barry Reeger | Tribune-Review
Kayakers enjoy the Kiski River in this file photo from July 2016. The state Fish & Boat Commission is reportedly patrolling the Kiski and other state rivers for people boating under the influence.

A Kiski Valley canoe and kayak vendor is advising boaters to be responsible, now that the Fish & Boat Commission is patrolling the Kiski River for those operating watercraft while under the influence of alcohol or other controlled substances.

The River's Edge Canoe & Kayak, in Gilpin, issued the advisory on its Facebook page, citing a story from the Sun-Gazette newspaper in Williamsport.

Citing court records, the paper reported that the commission charged three separate kayakers with operating a watercraft while under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance on Pine Creek.

The incidents occurred on May 27 and June 5, the Sun-Gazette reported.

A representative of the Fish & Boat Commission could not immediately be reached for comment.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

