World War II-era B-17 bound for Pittsburgh this weekend

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity awaits at the Allegheny County Airport.

It's a plane, of course. It starts with a rumble, then a cough of smoke and then an engine roars to life. Three more engines follow suit.

The whole plane rattles and shakes, but it has been doing so for long enough that it isn't much of a concern, according to the flight crew.

It rattles some more as the four propellers pull it toward the runway at the airport in West Mifflin. Then, it's more speed and more shaking and it's up.

Things smooth out from there. The Madras Maiden, one of the last remaining Boeing B-17 bombers still capable of flight, seems more comfortable in the sky and the rattling is replaced by the roar of wind through an opening in the top of the plane.

Aviation enthusiasts and history buffs alike can share in the plane's story this weekend, when the Maiden will remain at the Allegheny County Airport as part of a tour designed to bring history to younger generations. The Claremore, Okla.-based Liberty Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the aircraft for future generations, is arranging the tours and flights.

It's not hard to imagine the B-17 flying off to some distant place on a dangerous mission, with its belly full of bombs and its crew uncertain of their future.

The plane was nicknamed the “Flying Fortress,” and more than 12,000 B-17s were made to drop munitions during the second world war. Almost 4,800 of them were lost in combat and now the Madras Maiden is one of only a half dozen or so that remain operational.

The Maiden never saw war. She was built in 1945, too late for deployment, but for those fortunate enough to meet her she serves as a reminder of what the conflicts of that day cost.

That's the reason she's on tour, volunteer pilot John Shuttleworth of Fort Wayne, Ind., said after a flight on Monday.

“People can come out and experience living history. Not only family members of veterans, but we still get World War II veterans that actually flew on these aircraft that come out and share their stories with us,” Shuttleworth said.

Shuttleworth said that those veterans, like the B-17, are being lost quickly.

“It's not going to be too much longer that you can get a first hand story from a World War II vet. There are not that many left. We are fortunate and privileged that they come out and share their time and experiences with us,” he said.

It's those stories, according to Shuttleworth's copilot James Hammons, that make the weekends away with the plane worth it. Hammons, of Atlanta, said that veterans have opened up to him once they get close to the plane.

He said they remember their own time in a B-17 and that often, their stories have tragic endings.

“But afterwards, their family will come back over to me and tell me that their loved ones never opened up about that day before, that they had never told that story,” he said. “It's great that we can help them connect with their past.”

“(The Madras Maiden) flies today to honor our veterans, educate current and future generations as to the high price of freedom and to preserve our aviation heritage,” the foundation website reads.

Shuttleworth said the Maiden flies under a special permit through the Federal Aviation Administration that hasn't always been made available, meaning that flights may not always be possible. The cost of flying and maintaining the plane – she has a mechanic that follows her around the country – is about $6,000 per hour, according to Shuttleworth.

His point: Those interested should get make the effort to see the Madras Maiden while they still can.

Flights are available for $450 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and they last about 45 minutes. Once the crews are done with flights for the day, the plane will be parked and ground tours made available.

