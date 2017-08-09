Puppies have reunion on way to permanent homes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monetary donations can be made through the shelter's website. Go to www.animalprotectors.net and click on the donate tab. The shelter is especially in need of money and scoopable cat litter.

Right in the middle of what animal shelter staff call "kitten season," the staff at Animal Protectors of the Allegheny Valley have been hit with a surprise litter of puppies.

The New Kensington shelter recently took in 10 puppies that are believed to be a Rottweiler, Doberman and Mastiff mix and about 10 weeks old. The puppies were dropped off to the shelter by an owner who had tried taking care of the puppies when the mother dog stopped caring for them, but couldn't manage the large litter.

"It was very overwhelming for them," said Jody Berisko, medical manager for the shelter.

All 10 puppies have been entered into the shelter's foster to fix program, which places the dogs with interested owners until they are old enough to be officially adopted around six months old.

Although it's good to have the puppies already with their new families, the shelter still has to pay for all of the shots, spaying and neutering and the microchip that all animals leaving the shelter are given. That cost can be a burden for a non-profit that runs only on donations.

"We still pay all the bills," said Phyllis Framel, vice president of the shelter's board of directors. "It's going to cost us a good $6,000."

That bill comes during a time of the year when the shelter sees the least donations because people are busy on vacations and with other activities.

Berisko said it's unusual to get such a large litter of puppies at one time. She said most of the dogs that come through the shelter are older.

"We've never had 10 puppies like this come in," she said. "Maybe we'll get two here or there."

The shelter held a reunion of sorts on Tuesday, when all of the puppies returned to the shelter so the owners could all meet each other and the puppies could be reunited with their brothers and sisters one more time.

New Kensington resident Kristina Kish said she's been very happy with her puppy, Augie, since fostering him.

"He's such a good boy," she said.

Kish said Augie is getting along nicely with the 1-year-old Beagle and bulldog mix she already has at home.

"They're so good together," she said.

Katie and Brad Burbick, along with their two kids, Charlie, 10, and Josie, 8, were picking up their puppy for the first time.

"They're very excited," Katie said. "We've been thinking about getting a dog for a year."

The family wasn't deterred by how big the dogs will likely get — an estimated 70 pounds.

"We wanted a big dog," she said.

New Kensington resident Elaine Zarichnak brought her 6-year-old grandson's dog, Logan, to the meet-up. She said her grandson, Chason, raised $64 to donate to the shelter and brought donuts for the staff when he adopted Logan.

Zarichnak is babysitting the puppy while her grandson is on vacation this week.

"He is very bright," she said of Logan.

Leechburg resident Kim Lynch said her puppy, Max, has fit right in with the two other dogs and three kids who live in the house.

"He's been great," she said. "He's a keeper."

Anna Bogue and Rick Michak named their puppy Bandit because the markings on his face look like a mask.

"We just fell in love with him," Bogue said. "He loves to pull all the toys out and then he falls asleep on the toys."

The couple said it was fun to come and meet the other owners and give Bandit a chance to see the other puppies.

"It's almost like he knew it was his brothers and sisters," Bogue said.

Framel said the shelter has limited space and is full of about 40 kittens and cats right now as well as about a dozen older dogs.

"You never know what's coming in the door," Framel said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.