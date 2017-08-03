Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

At Mount St. Peter'sFesta Italiana, everyone's Italian
Matthew Medsger | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Elizabeth Balich (left) prepares a snow cone for Julia Destefano during 36th annual Festa Italiana at Mount Saint Peter Parish, Thursday, Aug. 3 in New Kensington. The festival runs through Saturday.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Thomas Weremeychik rolls the dice in a game of 'over-under,' run by Patsy Guzzi, during the 36th annual Festa Italiana, Thursday, Aug. 3 at Mount Saint Peter Parish in New Kensington. The festival runs through Saturday.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Guests fill in for dinner during the 36th annual Festa Italiana, Thursday, Aug. 3 at Mount Saint Peter Parish in New Kensington. The festival runs through Saturday.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Frank Sinatra impersonator Nick Fiasco entertains the crowd during the 36th annual Festa Italiana, Thursday, Aug. 3 at Mount Saint Peter Parish in New Kensington. The festival runs through Saturday.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Frank Sinatra impersonator Nick Fiasco entertains the crowd during the 36th annual Festa Italiana, Thursday, Aug. 3 at Mount Saint Peter Parish in New Kensington. The festival runs through Saturday.

Updated 30 minutes ago

A lot goes into the Mount St. Peter Parish's Festa Italiana.

Entering its 36th year, this year's event required more than 3,000 meatballs, 240 gallons of red sauce, 53 sheet pans of lasagna and 180 pounds of spaghetti.

Every ounce of the food is homemade and would make even the most discerning of nonnas pleased with its authenticity.

All told, it takes a team of more than 200 volunteers to prepare all of that food and coordinate serving the thousands of visitors expected to take part in the three-day event.

Festa Italiana chairwoman Sherri Baker said that the work starts about a month in advance, just enough time to get things ready for one of the parish's most anticipated events.

“Although, we will start planning next year's Festa right after this one ends,” said Baker, who is also the parish secretary.

Monsignor Michael Begolly said the event aims to bring people together to enjoy a little bit of Italian heritage and to spend the day getting to know their neighbors.

“We're really helping to build a sense of community with the parish, celebrating our Italian heritage and showcasing Mount St. Peter to the community,” he said.

Begolly, who has served as the head of the parish for 12 years, said the event is a major fundraiser that will help with building improvements. But more than that, it serves as a way to encourage non-Catholics and non-Italians to experience the church.

The first non-Italian priest to lead Mount St. Peter, Begolly said that, when it comes time for the Festa Italiana, “everyone is Italian.”

“Having all of the people come together helps build that sense of community,” he said.

Preparing for the event is a task that requires the help of multiple generations, according to Baker. Her mother recruited her to help, and that her son volunteered to serve beverages that were donated by her husband's company.

Denise Schrock of New Kensington was there with her daughters. Members of the parish, the Schrocks have been volunteering to help with the festival for six years.

“I think seeing the community come out is the best part,” Schrock said. “It's also great to share it with a younger generation.”

Rachel Schrock, 13, one of Denise Shrock's daughters, said that she has enjoyed helping out with the festival over the years.

“I like helping in the kitchen,” she said. “Helping is really fun.”

In addition to booths for kids and live entertainment for everyone, the festival offers wine, beer, bingo and games of chance for those older than 21.

Vici Gilley of Arnold is both a volunteer and longtime attendee. She said that she has come every year for the past 26 years for a simple reason: she loves her church.

“We've been working all month to get this ready, but I love this place. It's a wonderful church; it's family.”

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

