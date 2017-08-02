Buffalo Township nature center off to $1 million start

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania and Buffalo Township have raised about $1 million for a new park off of Monroe Road, strategically located near the Butler-Freeport Trail and Todd Nature Reserve.

Plans for the $1.25 million project were recently revealed for the six-acre site.

The new park will feature a nature center, two pavilions for the public to rent, a children's play area, additional parking, bike rentals, rest rooms, a retail store, food concessions and more.

“This site is going to be a big contribution to the growing communities in the southeastern part of the county” said Gary Pinkerton, director of parks and recreation for Butler County.

The county assisted with securing grants for the new site as it has helped with grants for parks in Clinton, Winfield and Jefferson townships.

“Based on projected growth of the area, there is still a need for additional recreational facilities,” he said.

The new Audubon park in Buffalo Township has been at least 7 years in the making with the township trying to buy the former Oregon Club camp, according to John Haven, a Buffalo Township Supervisor.

“It's been a long haul to get this to come to fruition,” he said. “We are very pleased.”

Audubon was interested in the site years ago as well.

Audubon's Executive Director Jim Bonner said it was a better idea for the township and the nonprofit to work on the site together.

“There are no other parks there and there is nowhere to go for picnics or family reunions,” said Bonner.

“There is going to be something for everybody. Families with young kids can enjoy a natural play area, there's stream access for fishing, and an accessible path to the trail instead of going on the road,” Bonner said.

As Audubon continues the last leg of fundraising, the nonprofit hopes to construct the park facilities in 2018.

The centerpiece of the site for Audubon is the nature center.

“That whole section of Butler County doesn't have anything like that,” Bonner said.

Pinkerton agreed, saying “The nature center will eventually attract people from outside the area and give people another reason to visit the Butler-Freeport Trail.”

The nature center will offer a public meeting space and programming for children from local school districts.

The site will be the public headquarters for the Todd Nature Reserve down the street, Audubon's first land acquisition 75 years ago.

The reserve is a protected, high-quality environmental area with trails and a small cabin that has been used by Audubon naturalists. But there are no facilities for public use other than the trails.

Audubon has been committed to serving as a steward of Buffalo Township, where the nonprofit owns or protects about 500 acres.

Last week, the 75th anniversary celebration for the Todd was held at the new Monroe Road site.

A free day-long public event featuring outdoor activities attracted almost 1,000 area residents, according to Renee Alchier, Audubon's new Buffalo Township nature center manager.

Audubon still needs to raise about $50,000 for the park from individuals in the community.

And there are still naming rights for the park and it facilities.

Donations for the park have included $200,000 from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, $225,000 from the state Department of Community and Economic Development, $250,000 from the Richard King Mellon foundation, an anonymous donation of $250,000, and $25,000 from the Grable Foundation.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.