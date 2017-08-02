Soldier On outreach for veterans now includes Lower Burrell

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For more information about Soldier On or to schedule an in-home visit, go to wesoldieron.org or call 866-406-8449.

Soldier On services 23 Western Pennsylvania counties and sends case workers to veterans in need.

A case manager with Soldier On, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit, will be available to work with veterans on the first Friday of every month, starting Friday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Lower Burrell City Hall, 2800 Bethel St.

Starting Friday, local veterans who are having financial troubles or are looking for work will be able to find help at Lower Burrell's city hall.

Rob Hamilton, who is seeking a council seat and is director of operations for Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard, asked Massachusetts-based Soldier On to consider providing services in Lower Burrell.

The result is that a case manager from the veterans outreach organization will visit the city from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first Friday of every month.

Executive Vice President Kellie Donovan said Soldier On case workers will focus on helping veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming so, but they also can offer other aid.

“Our goal is to bring the services to veterans, so this is a perfect fit,” Donovan said of the schedule in Lower Burrell. “We can provide temporary financial assistance, help with budget building and offer access to an employment specialist to help vets find jobs. We really try to work on the whole case.”

It seems like efforts from groups such as Soldier On are working: According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs , homelessness among veterans was reduced by 47 percent from 2010 to 2016.

“As a nation, through local community partnerships with nonprofits, municipalities, local housing authorities and VA homelessness outreach and case workers, we have made tremendous progress toward reducing and preventing homelessness among veterans, and the efforts will continue,” said Kathleen Pomorski, public affairs officer with the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System.

Still, despite these declines, the Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates that 39,471 veterans are homeless on any given night.

Donovan said veterans become homeless for many reasons, but inadequate access to services often is a factor.

Hamilton, who ran unopposed for a council seat in the Democratic primary and faces no Republican opposition in the fall, said Mayor Richard Callender told him about a woman who had been sleeping in her car in the city.

In addition to being homeless, the woman also was a veteran. Hamilton said officials wanted to help, but Lower Burrell didn't have anyone on staff to assist veterans in need.

“The mayor knew I was involved with veterans, and so he asked if there was anything I could do to help,” said Hamilton, also a former Army military policeman.

Hamilton said Veterans Place, in the East Liberty area of Pittsburgh, helps veterans by finding them work but this woman didn't have an address to put on job applications.

“You can imagine how hard it is to apply for jobs when you don't have a place to list as your address,” he said. “Even if you are living in a shelter, you don't want to use that address; employers don't like to see that. So I reached out to Soldier On and asked if they could help.”

Hamilton said the woman has since found stable housing and is doing well.

Soldier On was founded in 1994 and aims to end veterans' homelessness through a Department of Veterans Affairs grant program. The organization uses a “mobile case manager model, where our case workers will find the veterans where they are,” Donovan said.

Once case workers find a veteran in need, the first priority is to find them a place to live.

“Our thought is get them in housing and then worry about everything else,” Donovan said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.