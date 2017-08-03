Upper Burrell residents claim they're being pressured to OK seismic testing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What: Consideration of a conditional use permit for gas well operations

Residents of Upper Burrell say that employees from a seismic testing company representing a Monroeville-based oil and gas company are attempting to intimidate people into complying with their plans for testing in the township.

Texas-based Cougar Land Services, the company conducting the testing on behalf of driller Huntley and Huntley, presented their plans for testing in February, when they told residents they had a right to refuse property access to company officials if they so chose.

However, according to several residents who spoke Wednesday night at the township supervisor's meeting, company employees have not been taking no for an answer and are attempting to coerce property owners into compliance.

Resident Ron Slabe said that several township residents have approached him, claiming that they are being made to feel as if they have no choice but to allow seismic testing on their property.

“When it comes to intimidation of our citizens, by telling them that if you don't sign this is going to happen or that is going to happen. ... This is our township. This is our local government that has to speak up for the citizens that might be intimidated by this process,” Slabe told the supervisors.

Cougar Land Services did not return a request for comment.

Seismic testing is done to determine whether, and where, drilling and hydraulic fracturing — fracking — for natural gas might take place.

It gathers information about rock formations by using small explosive charges to send shock waves through the Earth. It works in much the same way that an ultrasound machine looks through a human body, company officials said.

Lower Burrell resident Pam Claasen said that her driveway has conspicuous “no trespassing” signs posted along it that testers ignored before coming to her house and threatening her with court action.

“They asked that I sign some permit for seismic testing, they wanted to come into my home. I said I'm not interested,” she said. “They said you need to do this — you are holding up whatever is going on. ... They said they would take me to court and get an injunction against me if I didn't sign.”

Resident Bruce Saye said that a company official told him that he was the only person living on Lower Drennen Road that hadn't agreed to allow testing, and that he needed to sign the agreement, “right now.”

“She told me ... that I was holding up the whole ball of wax. I talked to the neighbors, that's not true,” Saye said.

Two other residents of that street reported similar tactics.

Resident Ben Mermelstein said that after he told testers he didn't want to participate and that “they said they will ‘try' to stay off my property. I don't want them on my property.”

Resident George Banyas also said that he had been told others on his street had agreed to testing when they had not.

The complaints have been so numerous that Supervisor Al Uhler said he reached out to company officials to see if a second public meeting could be scheduled.

Uhler said an attorney representing Huntley and Huntley then contacted him, saying that residents should not be contacting township supervisors about the issue and instead should be speaking with the gas company.

Chairman Ross Walker said, “We're out of the loop.”

Township Solicitor Steve Yakopec advised residents that they do not have to sign anything presented to them by seismic testers.

Yakopec said that if people truly feel intimidated, that they should notify the police department.

Upper Burrell Police Sgt. Robert Speer said that residents concerned about people on their property should call 911 for police assistance.

Jennifer Hoffman, a vice president with Huntley and Huntley, apologized to residents, saying that intimidation is not acceptable and not a common practice for her company.

“They should not be treating you that way,” she said. “Harassment is never cool.”

Huntley and Huntley issued an apology letter to the township over any calls the supervisors were receiving as a result of concerns over testing, in which residents were advised to call the company's general counsel, Paul Burke, at 412-380-2355 with any issues.

The complaints come as the township prepares to schedule a formal public hearing on the proposed gas well for which seismic testing is being conducted.

Huntley and Huntley plans to construct the gas well pad east of Guyer Road, between Bethesda Drive and Delberta Road.

The company filed July 21 for a conditional use permit to install the well; a public hearing for which must be held within 60 days. That hearing has not been scheduled, but the township's planning commission is due to consider the matter Aug. 15.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer.