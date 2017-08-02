Tarentum to upgrade electric service

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tarentum is looking to upgrade service and equipment with its power company.

After large and small outages recently, Tarentum might go back to hiring full-time workers at Redcat Power, the supplier to 1,900 borough customers.

‘I'm not happy with the route we're going in,” said Borough Manager Mike Gutonski. “We're obligated to provide good service. I don't think it's working.”

Gutonski wants to explore getting a full-time lineman and an apprentice who would be both borough employees and members of the International Bureau of Electrical Workers.

Currently, Tarentum uses two independent contractors with Schultheis Electric Co.

“There are too many outages and too many issues,” Gutonski said. “We have mini-outages, trees are on the primary lines, the cross arms are deteriorated and we have copper wires, aluminum is used now.”

Tarentum also uses one company for lights, another for meter reading and another for tree service.

“At the end of the day, you might save money,” said Councilman Adam Blythe of a possible move to have employees dedicated to maintenance and equipment upgrades.

Resident Jim Bowser thought the borough needs to bring back power company employees.

“It's a time bomb right now,” Bowser said.

When Tarentum first decided to create its own power company, full- and part-time borough employees were used to maintain the system. Over the years, as employees retired or moved on to other jobs, officials decided to contract out for workers in an effort to save money.

Councilman Tim Cornuet praised the fire departments for their work during recent heavy storms where electrical outages occurred.

“We had transformers blowing up, lines were down and people don't realize how many hours they spend on these emergencies,” Cornuet said. “The public needs to know how fortunate they are to have these volunteers. God bless them.”

Gutonski will look at a sample union contract before council takes action on the proposal.

George Guido is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.