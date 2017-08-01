Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Maine lobster boat saves one-eyed bald eagle
Mary Ann Thomas | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 4:42 p.m.

A Maine lobster boat crew saved a bald eagle it found in the Atlantic Ocean, flapping to stay afloat.

According to the Associated Press, John Chipman, of Birch Harbor, Maine said he came across the weary raptor near Schoodic Island.

The bird seemed interested in accepting the help of the lobster boat, trying to hop onboard the boat last Thursday, According to Chipman.

Two retired police officers onboard got the bird aboard after fashioning a makeshift raft from a life preserver, a piece of plywood and a rope.

The bird was worse for wear, as it was waterlogged and missing an eye.

Chipman intended to deliver the eagle to game wardens, but the resilient eagle had other ideas after it dried off, then flew away.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

