Valley News Dispatch

Fawn looking to consultants, grants to help update plan

Tom Yerace | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 4:57 p.m.

Fawn officials plan to seek outside help to get the township's comprehensive plan back on course.

Supervisors this week agreed to investigate what outside agencies are available to help update the plan, what this might cost and what grant money is available.

“There are grants out there, but are we going to be eligible?” Supervisors Chairman Dave Montanari said.

Municipal comprehensive plans cover a broad range of topics, from land use and development objectives to energy conservation and historic preservation.

Local zoning ordinances usually tie in with objectives in the plans.

Fawn's plan was passed in 1984, and hasn't been updated since 1994. The Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code doesn't require municipalities to have comprehensive plans, but does require that those adopting them update the plans every 10 years.

Montanari also said Fawn's ordinances should be updated yearly, which has not been done.

“Some of the things that are in the book may not be legal because of court decisions,” he said.

Responsibility for the comprehensive plan updates rests with the township planning commission, which supervisors said became inactive over time and now has just three of the five seats filled.

Supervisor Rick Smith, also the planning commission chairman, has blamed the board's dysfunction on the fact that volunteers serve on it — and revising the comprehensive plan would be time-consuming. Commission member Carrie White has been working on the plan when she can, he said.

Still, “we need to hire a consultant to guide us,” Smith said.

Montanari said the township has six candidates for planning commission vacancies, “including some people who served on it previously” but appointing new members wouldn't solve the comprehensive plan problem.

“We need that planning module,” Montanari said.

Smith said he could contact Allegheny County officials about providing some help. Montanari suggested the township go through Solicitor Steve Yakopec and its engineers, Senate Engineering, to learn more about consultants, resources and grants to update the plan.

Tom Yerace is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

