Valley News Dispatch

Lower Valley homeowners signing up for free smoke alarms
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 3:45 p.m.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Bruno Moretti tests one of three new, free smoke alarms he installed in Eleanor Pinchok's Springdale home on Wednesday, July 19, 2017.

Fire safety appears to be on the minds of Lower Valley homeowners.

The Trib in mid-July reported that free smoke alarms were being offered in Cheswick, Harmar, Springdale and Springdale Township as part of a national Red Cross program to reduce deaths in house fires.

Sign-ups had been slow up to then. Officials figured homeowners just couldn't wrap their heads around the fact that the alarms are free.

In the day or two after the story appeared, 100 to 120 people called to register for alarm installation, said Bruno Moretti, coordinator of the Allegheny Valley Emergency Management Agency.

Calls came from all four communities, Moretti said.

Firefighters are installing as many alarms as needed in each home, and giving homeowners information on fire safety at the same time.

Alarms are available for owner-occupied homes with no income limits. The alarms provided come equipped with 10-year batteries.

For those who haven't signed up, it isn't too late. Call the Red Cross at 412-263-5278.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

