West Leechburg pushes unity with National Night Out picnic

Details: Residents of West Leechburg and surrounding communities are invited to the free event with a variety of activities and food.

Tuesday was National Night Out, when many police departments and residents nationwide hold events to build a sense of community and promote partnerships among law enforcement and neighborhoods.

But organizers in West Leechburg have decided to do things a little differently this year.

Instead of gathering on porches and streets, residents of West Leechburg and surrounding communities are being invited to a family friendly picnic Sunday at the West Leechburg Firemen's Recreation Hall pavilion.

Organizer Diane Bowman said the event is designed to bring people together.

“This is a great opportunity for people living in West Leechburg and in surrounding communities to come together and get to know each other, while having an enjoyable Sunday afternoon,” she said.

Bowman said West Leechburg has participated in National Night Out for about 15 years and that the program always has been successful. National Night Out often is billed as “America's Night Out Against Crime,” and is designed to raise awareness of emergency services personnel and encourage residents to lock doors, turn on porch lights and get to know their neighbors.

But this year, the borough hopes to bring people together in one place for a communitywide celebration, she said.

The Leechburg event will include dog-training demonstrations, a ventriloquist, face painting, drug and safety material for children, police fingerprinting and food.

West Leechburg Volunteer Fire Department President Gary Cline said firefighters will be on hand to show kids the fire trucks and equipment.

