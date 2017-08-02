Squashed squashes sprout concern at Tarentum's community garden

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Vandalism is sprouting up at Tarentum's Friendship Garden.

There has been very little vandalism over the past years at the garden, located near Dreshar Stadium.

But recently, garden volunteers say they have seen evidence of people “pulling down sunflowers, squashing our squash plants and using tomatoes for target practice rather than eating them.”

“It's disappointing as this is wasted food that we want to give to people,” members of the garden group posted to their Facebook page.

The community garden , at First Avenue and Bridge Street, is now in its third year.

Volunteers asked those at the garden to keep an eye out and not to be afraid to “call out” someone who may be taking advantage of the garden “in ways that aren't appropriate.”

The group noted that children aren't necessarily to blame. While youth get most of the worry about vandalism, “We have found that this is not the case with the garden.”

There are no fences around the garden, and it is open to anyone. It operates on an honor system, and there's no limit the amount of food people can take.

