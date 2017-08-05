Highlands School District at risk of losing Tarentum police officer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Grandview Upper Elementary School may be without its in-school police officer after the Tarentum Police Department said there is no money for the position.

Borough officials said they are still waiting for $90,000 from the state to provide the officer at the school. Of the total, $60,000 is for the previous school year and $30,000 is earmarked for the upcoming school year.

“We have no school resource officer money left,” police Chief Bill Vakulick said. “I recommend we suspend the program.”

Vakulick will meet with state Rep. Frank Dermody to see how soon Tarentum can get the money.

“We can't continue to be $90,000 in the hole,” Councilman Tim Cornuet said.

Highlands School Board President Debbie Beale said the board will discuss the future of the position Aug. 14.

“We have to do some work on this and see what direction we want to go,” she said.

Beale said the district already employs its own districtwide police officer as well as a security company. She said even if the school no longer has the Tarentum officer, it will still have some form of security.

Superintendent Michael Bjalobok said the district is disappointed to hear the news.

“The administration and the board will begin planning through our district safety committee for the absence of the (in-school police officer),” he said.

Beale said the borough has provided the officer to Grandview for two years but knew it might not be a permanent role since it was based on grant funds.

“When you get these grants and pilot programs, that's exactly what it means — it means it's temporary,” Beale said. “I am disappointed in the state and the county not recognizing the need today for continuing grants and monies for the safety and security in public schools.”

Beale commended the work Officer Kurt Jendrejewski has done at Grandview.

“He had a huge trust factor in that building,” he said. “He made those children feel safe, and that speaks volumes today.”

