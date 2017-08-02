Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Conny Creek Brewing in Allegheny Township gets closer to opening
Emily Balser | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 2:50 p.m.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Erin and Lee Layton pose for a portrait at the future site of Conny Creek Brewing Co. in Allegheny Township on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.

Allegheny Township residents will likely have a new spot to enjoy a few beers this fall as Conny Creek Brewing Co. owners put the finishing touches on their business.

Owners Lee and Erin Layton have been working through the spring and summer renovating the brewery's location along Route 56 and Shearsburg Road. The brewery will be housed in the former Freedom Farms Cafe and Carry-Out location, located at 4323 Shearsburg Road.

Lee said they are making progress, but are still a couple of months away from opening. They haven't picked an official opening date.

"We're hoping late September (or) early October tentatively," he said.

Lee said they are hoping to get all of their state and federal licenses and inspections done soon so they can move forward.

"We're hoping to start brewing in the next few weeks," he said.

Lee said the brewery is starting to take shape and everything is coming along on time.

"We're just finishing up renovations here and getting equipment set up," he said. "Everything's looking really nice in here."

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

