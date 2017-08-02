Any place for orphaned iPods in a streaming, smartphone world?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I kicked myself for never getting an iPod "Classic."

Wanted to get one because it had so much more storage than my little 16 GB iPod Nano, but I failed to grab one before Apple discontinued it in 2014.

And now, the tech giant has called it quits on the Nano and Shuffle models.

Guess people are putting music on their phones, or something, I guess, or so I've heard. Or using streaming services now.

The iPod Touch is continuing on, the only remnant of the once mighty device Steve Jobs released into the world in 2001, saving the company.

I had hoped Apple would have come out with a Nano with more storage, say 32 GB, but that was never to be. And you can't add storage to their devices with SD or microSD cards like other ones.

I was looking for advances to the device I had, rather than what was coming to dominance — smartphones.

I may have to be judicious in how much music I put on my fourth-generation Nano, but I'm going to be keeping it, and using it. It's basically a music hard drive that stays in my car, all the time.

Yeah, I've got Sirius XM, but... OK, don't ask.

So what say you? Did Apple make a good call or a bad one in discontinuing the latest iPod models?

Do you still have any of them? Use them? Why?

Let us know in the comments, or take our Twitter poll.

Oh, and the irony is I took that picture of my little orphaned Nano with an iPhone.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.